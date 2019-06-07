1 dead, 1 injured in Bronx NYCHA complex shooting

EASTCHESTER, Bronx (WABC) -- One man is dead after a double shooting at a NYCHA complex in the Bronx early Friday.
Police say two men were shot in the courtyard of the Eastchester Houses just after midnight.
A 35-year-old man was shot in the chest and later died at the hospital.
A 57-year-old man was shot in the shoulder and is expected to survive.
Police are searching for at least five people who were seen running from the scene.
