1 dead, 1 injured in Bronx NYCHA complex shooting

By Eyewitness News
EASTCHESTER, Bronx (WABC) -- One man is dead after a double shooting at a NYCHA complex in the Bronx early Friday.

Police say two men were shot in the courtyard of the Eastchester Houses just after midnight.

A 35-year-old man was shot in the chest and later died at the hospital.

A 57-year-old man was shot in the shoulder and is expected to survive.

Police are searching for at least five people who were seen running from the scene.

