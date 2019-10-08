1 dead, 1 injured in Brooklyn basement fire

BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Police are investigating after a 64-year-old man died in a house fire in Brooklyn on Tuesday.

The FDNY responded to the scene in the 400 block of East 96th Street just before 2 p.m.

Authorities say the fire happened in the basement of a two-story building.

One of the two people rescued from the scene has been pronounced dead.

The second person is in serious condition but is expected to survive.

The cause of the fire is not yet known.

Few other details were released.

