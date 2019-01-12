Two people are dead after a luxury high-rise on Manhattan's east side went up in flames.It happened on the ninth floor of the 27-story River House on East 52nd Street near FDR Drive around 5:18 a.m. Saturday.Responding firefighters found an 85-year-old woman, unconscious and unresponsive, with severe burns, and she was pronounced dead at the scene. An 89-year-old man was rushed to Cornell Medical Center where he was also pronounced deceased.A firefighter suffered minor injuries.The fast-moving fire is now under control.The cause of the fire is under investigation, and the identities of the victims have not been released.The River House is an Art Deco-style cooperative that's home to the exclusive River Club. The average price for a condo is $11 million, according to real estate database Street Easy.----------