Subway platform stabbing leaves 1 dead, 1 wounded in Bronx

BRONX, New York (WABC) -- The NYPD is investigating a deadly stabbing on a subway platform in the Bronx.

Police say someone stabbed two men - one 25, the other 28 - at the Morrison Avenue/Soundview station.

The attack happened just after 4:30 a.m. Saturday on the 6 train southbound platform.

The 25-year-old victim was taken to St. Barnabas Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The 28 year old was taken to Jacoby Hospital in stable condition.

The suspect fled on foot.

Police are looking for a black male in his 40's who was wearing a grey sweater.

6 trains were bypassing the Morrison Avenue/Soundview station in both directions as police completed their investigation.

----------
* More Bronx news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new york citybronxsoundviewmtanypdhomicide investigationsubwaystabbing
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
44 confirmed COVID-19 cases in NY; 4,000 people under quarantine
NJ asks all schools to prepare amid positive coronavirus cases
Coronavirus Updates: What we know about COVID-19
AccuWeather: Back to blustery
TIPS: How to 'spring forward' with ease
Coronavirus: Connecticut hospital employee from NY tests positive
Coronavirus Fear? Video shows suspected hate crime
Show More
ABC News given inside look into NY COVID-19 testing lab
Austin cancels SXSW amidst coronavirus fears
Police: Man slashes Bronx bus rider across cheek
Girl attacked, robbed by gang of teens in Brooklyn
New initiatives in the Bronx focusing on safer communities
More TOP STORIES News