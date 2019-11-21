1 dead, 1 wounded in shooting at tobacco shop in Melrose, Bronx

Right now — crime scene investigators in the back of a Bronx tobacco shop on E. 167 near Grand Concourse after a man got shot in the head and killed. A second victim hospitalized. Possible attempted robbery. New details coming in. Turn on Channel 7. #abc7NY pic.twitter.com/ipLRLgMHWV — Derick Waller (@wallerABC7) November 21, 2019

MELROSE, Bronx (WABC) -- One person is dead and another hospitalized following a shooting inside a tobacco shop in the Bronx.It happened just after 11 p.m. Wednesday on East 167th Street just east of the Grand Concourse in the Melrose section.44th Precinct officers arrived to find a 23-year-old man who had been shot in the head.His body was inside the tobacco store. He was pronounced dead at the scene.Police also found a 32-year-old man shot in the leg. He was taken to an area hospital in stable condition.Investigators say this may have been an attempted robbery. A suspect with a gun went in, the two victims ran to the back of the store, and both were shot.The shop owner told Eyewitness News it happened after some sort of fight outside.J.J. Ali says the man who died "was chased to the store, and he ran to the back of the store, he ran all the way to the back but he was trying to survive. He was running for his life. That's what my worker told me because my worker was behind the counter."Investigators recovered a ski mask at the scene. They are looking for a suspect described as a black males, 5'8" tall, who was wearing gray and black clothing.The name of the man who was killed is being withheld until his family is notified.----------