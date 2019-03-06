1 dead, 14 hurt in Olinville, Bronx apartment fire

OLINVILLE, Bronx (WABC) -- 1 person was killed and 14 others were hurt in an apartment fire in the Bronx early Wednesday.The fire broke out around 6:15 a.m. inside the second floor of the Holland Avenue building and quickly spread throughout the building.There were reports that people had jumped out of windows to escape the flames. Fire officials said that one critically injured person was found on the sidewalk with burns when they arrived on the scene. Another critically injured person was also hospitalized. One of the critically injured people died later at the hospital.Some of the injured were found at the scene, while fire officials discovered several others who had also jumped out windows at Montefiore Medical Center.The cause of the fire is under investigation.----------