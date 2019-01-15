Authorities say one employee was killed and two were critically injured after they were attacked with a hammer at a Brooklyn restaurant Tuesday.It happened at Seaport Buffet on Emmons Avenue in Sheepshead Bay.Officials say a 34-year old male employee was killed.The other two employees, aged 60 and 50, were taken to NYU Langone-Brooklyn Hospital.The suspect, a 34-year-old man, fled the scene but was later taken into custody on 19th Street and Emmons Avenue, about two blocks from the restaurant. Charges are pending.He will undergo a psychiatric evaluation. It appears to have been an unprovoked attack, investigators said.A hammer was recovered at the scene.----------