1 dead, 2 critically hurt after employees attacked with hammer at Brooklyn restaurant

Eyewitness News
SHEEPSHEAD BAY, Brooklyn (WABC) --
Authorities say one employee was killed and two were critically injured after they were attacked with a hammer at a Brooklyn restaurant Tuesday.

It happened at Seaport Buffet on Emmons Avenue in Sheepshead Bay.

Officials say a 34-year old male employee was killed.

The other two employees, aged 60 and 50, were taken to NYU Langone-Brooklyn Hospital.

The suspect, a 34-year-old man, fled the scene but was later taken into custody on 19th Street and Emmons Avenue, about two blocks from the restaurant. Charges are pending.

He will undergo a psychiatric evaluation. It appears to have been an unprovoked attack, investigators said.

A hammer was recovered at the scene.

