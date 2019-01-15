SHEEPSHEAD BAY, Brooklyn (WABC) --Authorities say one employee was killed and two were critically injured after they were attacked with a hammer at a Brooklyn restaurant Tuesday.
It happened at Seaport Buffet on Emmons Avenue in Sheepshead Bay.
Officials say a 34-year old male employee was killed.
The other two employees, aged 60 and 50, were taken to NYU Langone-Brooklyn Hospital.
The suspect, a 34-year-old man, fled the scene but was later taken into custody on 19th Street and Emmons Avenue, about two blocks from the restaurant. Charges are pending.
He will undergo a psychiatric evaluation. It appears to have been an unprovoked attack, investigators said.
A hammer was recovered at the scene.
----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube