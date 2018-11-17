CAR CRASH

1 dead, 2 critically injured after accident on Major Deegan Expressway

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) --
At least one person is dead and two are critically injured after an accident on the Major Deegan Expressway in the Bronx Saturday morning.

It happened near exit 2 in the southbound lane around 7 a.m.

Police said a 30-year-old woman has died in the accident. Two others are in critical condition at Lincoln Medical Center. A fourth person suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries, and a fifth person suffered minor injuries.

The cause of the accident has not been released.

The southbound lanes of the Major Deegan are shut down near the Robert F. Kennedy Bridge. All lanes are closed between exits 1 and 2.

This is a developing news story. Keep checking abc7NY for the latest information.

