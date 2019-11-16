1 dead, 2 critically injured in crash on the FDR Drive

NEW YORK (WABC) -- One person was killed and two others critically injured in a crash on the FDR Drive Saturday morning.
It happened around 3 a.m. near 23rd Street.
Police say a driver was killed when he lost control and crashed.
EMS rushed two passengers to the hospital with critical injuries.
Police shut down the FDR in both directions following the accident. The southbound lanes are now reopen.
