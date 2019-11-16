1 dead, 2 critically injured in crash on the FDR Drive

NEW YORK (WABC) -- One person was killed and two others critically injured in a crash on the FDR Drive Saturday morning.

It happened around 3 a.m. near 23rd Street.

Police say a driver was killed when he lost control and crashed.

EMS rushed two passengers to the hospital with critical injuries.

Police shut down the FDR in both directions following the accident. The southbound lanes are now reopen.

----------
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
manhattannew york cityaccidentcrash
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
At least 2 injured in shooting at NJ high school football game
Baby bitten, falls down stairs at unlicensed day care, mom says
Mother of boy who died falling out window donates son's organs
AccuWeather: Big chill is back for the weekend
NYPD officers locate possibly suicidal mother trying to buy gun
Doctors warn about dangers and spread of eyelash lice
Teen injured in hit and run in Teaneck, New Jersey
Show More
NFL Brawl: Browns' Garrett suspended indefinitely after helmet hit
Saugus High shooting: Coroner IDs 2 teens killed by classmate
Suspect dies day after school shooting in Santa Clarita, California
All 3 defendants guilty in deadly 2015 East Village explosion
AP sources: Epstein jail guards had been offered plea deal
More TOP STORIES News