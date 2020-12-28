1 dead, 2 hurt in multi-vehicle crash that snarled traffic on Westchester County highway

GREENBURGH, Westchester County (WABC) -- One person was killed and two others injured in a multi-vehicle crash that snarled a major roadway in Westchester County overnight Monday.

The three-vehicle collision happened around 1:15 a.m. at mile marker 7.6 in Greenburgh in the northbound lanes of the Sprain Brook Parkway, just south of the Dobbs Ferry exit.

Police said that in the first collision, a 2019 Honda Civic operated by 37-year-old Randolph Castillo, of East Boston, MA, with passenger Brandon Glawson, 36, of Dedham, MA, struck a 2014 Acura MDX operated by 30-year-old Emilio Alvarez-Alvarez, of Haverstraw.

Castillo died at the scene, while both Glawson and Alvarez-Alvarez sustained non-life-threatening injuries and were transported to Westchester Medical Center.

The second collision, which occurred after the initial crash, involved a 2009 Ford Fusion sideswiping the 2019 Honda Civic.

The two occupants of the 2009 Ford Fusion, male and female adults, were uninjured.

The northbound Sprain Brook Parkway was closed for nearly seven hours for the investigation and reopened just after 7:30 a.m.

The cause of the collisions and the events leading up to the two separate crashes involving three vehicles is still under investigation.

