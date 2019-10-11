1 dead, 2 hurt in New Jersey construction site electrocution

WOODBRIGE TOWNSHIP, New Jersey (WABC) -- One construction worker was killed and two others were seriously injured when they were electrocuted at a construction site in New Jersey Friday morning.It happened just before 8 a.m. on Quincy Court in Woodbridge Township.Police say workers with a siding company were erecting a scaffolding to put up the siding when the wind took down a pole.Two of the workers tried to grab the pole just as it struck a high tension wire.They were shocked, and police on the scene attempted to resuscitate them until EMS arrived.The two workers were taken to Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital, where one was pronounced dead and the other is in very critical condition.A third worker sustained very serious burns and was taken to a hospital in Perth Amboy.----------