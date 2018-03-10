RIDGEWOOD, Queens (WABC) --One person is dead and two others injured after a stabbing in Queens.
Police said a brawl involving several people broke out near Palmetto Street and Seneca Avenue in Ridgewood just before 9:30 Friday night.
When officers arrived, they found three men with stab wounds.
A 24-year-old died from his injuries.
Two other victims are expected to survive.
So far, no arrests have been made.
