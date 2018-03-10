STABBING

1 dead, 2 injured in stabbing during brawl in Queens

One person is dead and two others injured after a stabbing in Queens.

RIDGEWOOD, Queens (WABC) --
One person is dead and two others injured after a stabbing in Queens.

Police said a brawl involving several people broke out near Palmetto Street and Seneca Avenue in Ridgewood just before 9:30 Friday night.

When officers arrived, they found three men with stab wounds.

A 24-year-old died from his injuries.

Two other victims are expected to survive.

So far, no arrests have been made.

