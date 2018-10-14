PLANE CRASH

1 dead, 2 missing after plane crashes in water off Long Island coast near Quogue

Kristin Thorne has the details from Quogue.

QUOQUE, Long Island (WABC) --
At least one person is dead and two are missing after a plane crashed in the water approximately one mile off of a beach in Quogue.

The Coast Guard and local agencies continue to search for two people after seeing a twin-engine Piper PA-34 crash into the water around 11:10 a.m. Saturday. The crash site is approximately three miles south of Francis S. Grabreski Airport in Westhampton Beach.

One body has been recovered. The identity of the victim has not yet been released.

The FAA says there were three people on board the plane, which took off at Danbury Municipal Airport in Connecticut. Their intended destination is unclear.

Debris and oil were also found near the crash site, however, the fuselage has not been found.

Quogue Village Police Department Chief Christopher Isola says the cause of the crash is still unknown.

Witnesses reported hearing the engine stuttering sounding like almost like a stunt plane.

"And then the engine went up even to a higher, screaming and screaming, and then all of a sudden quiet. It happened instantly. I saw three pieces of plane, separate trajectories heading towards the ocean, and they were just kind of going down like a leaf, you know?" says Quogue resident Tim Carbone.

The Air National Guard dispatched a rescue helicopter, and multiple agencies assisted the search on-scene.

