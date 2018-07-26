1 dead, 2 wounded after shooting at Brooklyn playground

Eyewitness News
BUSHWICK, Brooklyn (WABC) --
Police are investigating after three men were shot, one fatally, at a playground in Brooklyn.

The shooting was reported on Knickerbocker and Madison Avenues in Bushwick on Thursday around 6:30 p.m.

A 21-year-old man was shot in the back and taken to Wyckoff Heights Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

A 24-year-old man was shot in the elbow and a 20-year-old man was grazed in the forearm. They were both taken to Kings County Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The playground was packed with children at the time of the shooting. "I heard six shots in the basketball court and we saw the people in the basketball court running over the field so we ran," said a boy named Dennis.

"Very painful for our children to see a shooting," their coach said through a translator. "It hurts me to see this in our community."

One victim fell to the ground in front of Dennis. "It was kind of sad," he said. "It was emotional because I saw his friend yelling his name out and he was saying 'do not leave me'".

The circumstances that led to the shooting are unclear and no arrests have been made.

The incident remains under investigation.

----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
*Follow us on YouTube
*
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
shootingcrimeplaygroundBushwickBrooklynNew York City
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
2 people critically injured after SUV jumps curb in Manhattan
Babysitter accused of beating 23-month-old boy to death
Teen infected with hookworms after walking on beach
101-year-old woman stabbed to death in NY apartment
21-year-old woman, 22-year-old boyfriend fatally shot on LI
Trump administration faces deadline for reuniting separated families
Mom charged in death of 5-year-old found dead in Queens
NJ restaurant owner shot in face while in car with wife
Show More
Questions remain over health risks at Long Island middle school
County worker seriously hurt while removing tree in New Jersey park
Major Lincoln Tunnel delays expected with project starting next month
'We are human beings:' Couple speaks out after ICE detention
Bronx doctor apologizes for posts on white nationalist sites
More News