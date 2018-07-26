1 dead, 2 wounded in shooting at Brooklyn playground

Police are investigating after three men were shot, one fatally, at a playground in Brooklyn.The shooting was reported on Knickerbocker and Madison Avenues in Bushwick on Thursday around 6:30 p.m.A 21-year-old man was shot in the back and taken to Wyckoff Heights Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.A 24-year-old man was shot in the elbow and a 20-year-old man was grazed in the forearm. They were both taken to Kings County Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.The playground was packed with children at the time of the shooting. "I heard six shots in the basketball court and we saw the people in the basketball court running over the field so we ran," said a boy named Dennis."Very painful for our children to see a shooting," their coach said through a translator. "It hurts me to see this in our community."One victim fell to the ground in front of Dennis. "It was kind of sad," he said. "It was emotional because I saw his friend yelling his name out and he was saying 'do not leave me'".The circumstances that led to the shooting are unclear and no arrests have been made.The incident remains under investigation.----------