1 dead, 2 wounded in shooting on Brooklyn street

EMBED </>More Videos

Naveen Dhaliwal has the latest on the deadly shooting in Brooklyn. (@MScottDonnelly / Twitter)

WILLIAMSBURG, Brooklyn (WABC) --
Police are searching for a gunman who opened fire on a Brooklyn street Wednesday, leaving one man dead and two others wounded.

It happened just after 1 p.m. on South 3rd Street and Hewes Street in Williamsburg.

A 19-year-old man shot in the head was rushed to Woodhull Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

A 31-year-old man shot once in the torso walked to the 90th Precinct for help. He is at Bellevue Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The third man was shot in the side and was taken to Woodhull Hospital, where he is in stable condition. The names of the victims have not yet been released.

Neighbors say they were startled by all the gunfire.

"I live right up there on that top balcony and I was sitting outside and all of a sudden I heard what I thought were fireworks," said one local resident, Stephen Nasto Olsen.

People walking by heard the chaos and rushed over to help.

"I performed CPR, I was on the phone trying to call 911, everyone was calling 911," said one witness who attempted to aid the victims. "I was trying to communicate with him, but I could see it in his eyes he was slowly leaving."

Police blocked off the area, with dozens of shell casings in the street.

The motive is under investigation, but authorities say it appears gang related.

The exact circumstances are not yet known, and it is not clear if anyone is in custody.

----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
shootingNew York CityBrooklynWilliamsburg
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Mollie Tibbetts' family releases statement
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
CT daycare owner accused of leaving 6 children unattended
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
More than 50 animals rescued in NJ animal cruelty investigation
Show More
Police: Tires slashed on 80 cars in 3rd incident in NJ town
Man exposes himself to woman on elevator in Manhattan
Family desperate as driver sought in fatal NJ hit and run
Trump lashes out at Michael Cohen after guilty plea
Daughter saves mother who was pushed in front of moving train
More News