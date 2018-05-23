1 dead, 2 wounded in shooting on Brooklyn street

Police are searching for a gunman who opened fire on a Brooklyn street Wednesday, leaving one man dead and two others wounded.It happened just after 1 p.m. on South 3rd Street and Hewes Street in Williamsburg.A 19-year-old man shot in the head was rushed to Woodhull Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.A 31-year-old man shot once in the torso walked to the 90th Precinct for help. He is at Bellevue Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.The third man was shot in the side and was taken to Woodhull Hospital, where he is in stable condition. The names of the victims have not yet been released.Neighbors say they were startled by all the gunfire."I live right up there on that top balcony and I was sitting outside and all of a sudden I heard what I thought were fireworks," said one local resident, Stephen Nasto Olsen.People walking by heard the chaos and rushed over to help."I performed CPR, I was on the phone trying to call 911, everyone was calling 911," said one witness who attempted to aid the victims. "I was trying to communicate with him, but I could see it in his eyes he was slowly leaving."Police blocked off the area, with dozens of shell casings in the street.The motive is under investigation, but authorities say it appears gang related.The exact circumstances are not yet known, and it is not clear if anyone is in custody.----------