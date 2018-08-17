1 dead, 3 critical after fire breaks out in Crown Heights

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=3980718" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> John Del Giorno has details from NewsCopter7 over the scene of the fire in Brooklyn.

A three-alarm fire in the Crown Heights section of Brooklyn has left one person dead, three people hospitalized in critical condition and several others recovering from minor injuries.The blaze broke out just before 6 a.m. Friday at a 4-story building in the 200 block of Buffalo Avenue.Eyewitness News is told the fire appears to have started in a deli on the first floor. Flames and heavy smoke quickly spread to apartments on the second floor.Four people were rushed to area hospitals with injuries described as critical. One of those victims did not survive.Fire officials say several other people, including two civilians and several firefighters, suffered minor injuries.There was no immediate word what sparked the fire.The fire department activity led to several street closures in the area.Eastern Parkway service roads are closed from Utica Avenue to Ralph Avenue.Buffalo Avenue is closed between Eastern Parkway and Lincoln Place.----------