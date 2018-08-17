1 dead, 3 critical after fire breaks out in Crown Heights

EMBED </>More Videos

Derick Waller has breaking details on the fire that broke out in a deli and spread to apartments above.

CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (WABC) --
A three-alarm fire in the Crown Heights section of Brooklyn has left one person dead, three people hospitalized in critical condition and several others recovering from minor injuries.

The blaze broke out just before 6 a.m. Friday at a 4-story building in the 200 block of Buffalo Avenue.

Eyewitness News is told the fire appears to have started in a deli on the first floor. Flames and heavy smoke quickly spread to apartments on the second floor.

Four people were rushed to area hospitals with injuries described as critical. One of those victims did not survive.

EMBED More News Videos

John Del Giorno has details from NewsCopter7 over the scene of the fire in Brooklyn.



Fire officials say several other people, including two civilians and several firefighters, suffered minor injuries.

There was no immediate word what sparked the fire.

The fire department activity led to several street closures in the area.

Eastern Parkway service roads are closed from Utica Avenue to Ralph Avenue.

Buffalo Avenue is closed between Eastern Parkway and Lincoln Place.

----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
fireNew York CityCrown HeightsBrooklyn
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Underground fire leads to power outage in Queens
Breakfast foods test positive for weed killer ingredient
Commuters prepare: Route 495 closures begin tonight
Timeline: What we know about the Watts family killings
Man charged with murder of pregnant wife, 2 daughters
NYU offers free tuition for all medical students
Montauk restaurant, bar employees arrested in drug bust
Deli owner killed inside New Jersey business
Show More
$450M counterfeit ring bust one of largest in NYC history
Man accused of pretending to be landlord to scam victims
Specially equipped minivan stolen from man with cerebral palsy
23 evaluated due to high carbon monoxide at Midtown diner
Video released after rapper Casanova charged in diner incident
More News