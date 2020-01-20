1 dead, 3 hurt in smoky Co-Op city high rise apartment building

By Eyewitness News
CO-OP CITY, Bronx (WABC) -- A high rise fire in the Bronx killed one man and injured four others, sending smoke spewing through the apartment building.

The fire broke out on the 11th floor of the building on Casals Place in Co-Op City at around 2:50 a.m. Monday.

An 85-year-old man was rushed to Jacobi Medical Center where he later died. One other resident was injured. Two firefighters also suffered minor injuries.

Heavy smoke was reported through the 33 story apartment building, which has 251 apartments.

"It was difficult to get up there with the wind. We used a suppression blanket to block the wind on the windows so the engine company could get in there and put the fire out. It was a pretty severe fire in the apartment," said Deputy Chief William McCormack, FDNY.

The FDNY went door to door to check on residents.

The Red Cross will assist any residents requiring assistance.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

----------
* More Bronx news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
co op citybronxnew york citybuilding firefdnyfireapartment fire
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Body found burned and bound in Queens Village home
1-year-old girl taken from mother, returned by unidentified man
2 dead, 15 reportedly injured in Kansas City shooting
AccuWeather Alert: Brisk and quite cold
David Olney, 71, dies on stage during performance in Florida
NYC officials, residents honor Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.
Kansas City Chiefs to face San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl
Show More
Man beaten with golf club in NJ road rage incident
Investigation after video allegedly shows police forcibly removing students from basketball game
Subway service suspended after water main break floods tracks
Manhunt underway after 2 killed, 5 injured in shooting at Texas club
Sunday marks 20th anniversary of deadly Seton Hall dorm fire
More TOP STORIES News