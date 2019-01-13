1 dead, 3 injured in apartment fire in Rego Park, Queens

EMBED </>More Videos

Naveen Dhaliwal has the latest on the deadly fire in Rego Park.

Eyewitness News
REGO PARK, Queens (WABC) --
One person was killed and several others injured when an apartment went up in flames in Queens.

The fire broke out about 11:40 Saturday night on the fifth floor of a high-rise building on 62nd Avenue in Rego Park.

51-year-old Anna Latek was taken to Elmhurst Hospital with smoke inhalation and pronounced dead.

Three other people were taken to Booth Memorial Hospital with smoke inhalation and are in stable condition.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

----------
* More Queens news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
deadly fireapartment fireRego ParkQueensNew York City
(Copyright ©2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
6 people sickened in Bronx carbon monoxide leak
Teen with autism who went missing outside Whole Foods found safe
Elderly couple killed in fire at luxury Manhattan high-rise
AccuWeather: How much snow to expect
Landscaper asks customer to bury dead pet, instead buries 1-year-old daughter
Car plows into packed Queens fast food restaurant
Jersey City mall re-opens following Friday shooting
Lin-Manuel Miranda stars in 'Hamilton' in Puerto Rico
Show More
Obama housing chief Julián Castro launches 2020 campaign
Funeral held for boy who died from cooking fish smell in Brooklyn
Solemn salute to firefighter who died in the line of duty
Man arrested for driving with 68 license suspensions on LI
Police: Glass shards intentionally sprinkled on bike path
More News