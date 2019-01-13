One person was killed and several others injured when an apartment went up in flames in Queens.The fire broke out about 11:40 Saturday night on the fifth floor of a high-rise building on 62nd Avenue in Rego Park.51-year-old Anna Latek was taken to Elmhurst Hospital with smoke inhalation and pronounced dead.Three other people were taken to Booth Memorial Hospital with smoke inhalation and are in stable condition.The cause of the fire is under investigation.----------