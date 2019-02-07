Police are investigating after four people were shot, one fatally, inside an apartment building in Brooklyn.The shooting happened at about 10:20 p.m. Wednesday at 1778 Fulton Street near Rochester Avenue in Bedford-Stuyvesant.A 20-year-old man was fatally shot in the head and chest inside of the apartment.Another 20-year-old was shot in the chest and is hospitalized in critical condition.Two women were also shot; a 22-year-old was grazed in her backside and a 55-year-old also suffered a gunshot wound."The senseless violence is a tragedy in our neighborhood, and we need to learn to do better," a neighbor said. "A lot of people coming from work, going home, this senseless violence is just straight nonsense and we don't need that in our neighborhood."The circumstances that led up to the shooting are not yet known.So far there are no arrests.----------