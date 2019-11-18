1 person dead, 3 others wounded in shooting in Newark

NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- Authorities say one person was killed and three others wounded in a shooting in Newark Monday.
It happened at 142 South 8th Street.
The three wounded victims suffered non-critical injuries, according to police. There is no word yet on what led to the shooting.
The incident is under investigation by the Essex County Prosecutor's Office.
