1 person dead, 3 others wounded in shooting in Newark

By Eyewitness News
NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- Authorities say one person was killed and three others wounded in a shooting in Newark Monday.

It happened at 142 South 8th Street.

The three wounded victims suffered non-critical injuries, according to police. There is no word yet on what led to the shooting.

The incident is under investigation by the Essex County Prosecutor's Office.

