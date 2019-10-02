1 dead, 4 hurt after person jumps from window in Newark fire

NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- One man has died and another is seriously injured after jumping from a blazing Newark home early Wednesday.Firefighters were met with heavy fire upon arriving at the Summer Avenue home just before 6 a.m.One person jumped out a second-floor window and was being treated for serious injuries.Another person was pronounced dead at the scene.Three others were treated for minor injuries.Seven people on the block were relocated.The cause of the fire is under investigation. The Essex County Prosecutors Office has been contacted.----------