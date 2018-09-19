1 dead, 4 injured after shooting at Pennsylvania courthouse

Shooting at Pennsylvania judge's office. Watch aerial footage shot by ABC Pittsburgh affiliate WTAE on September 19, 2018.

By JULIA JACOBO
MASONTOWN, Pennsylvania --
One person is dead and four injured after a shooting at a Pennsylvania courthouse, according to authorities.

Four people who were shot at the Fayette County Magistrate Court in Masontown, Pennsylvania, Wednesday afternoon were transported to the hospital, a spokesperson for the Fayette County Emergency Management told ABC News.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene, the spokesperson said. It is unclear whether the gunman was among those shot.

A law enforcement official was among the shooting victims, the Pennsylvania State Police's Troop B, which handles Fayette County, wrote on Twitter.

More than a dozen police officers surrounded the building in the aftermath of the shooting, aerial footage shot by ABC Pittsburgh affiliate WTAE showed. The entrance of the building was cordoned off with yellow police tape.

A medical helicopter could be seen hovering nearby, waiting to airlift possible patients to the hospital.

A witness told WTAE that a man opened fire on a woman running across the street.

The investigation is ongoing.

