1 dead, 4 injured in head-on collision between NJ Transit bus and dump truck in Maplewood

EMBED </>More Videos

A New Jersey Transit bus collided with a dump truck in Maplewood.

Eyewitness News
MAPLEWOOD, New Jersey (WABC) --
Authorities say one person was killed and four others injured Tuesday in a head-on crash involving a bus and a garbage truck in New Jersey.

The accident happened at about 12:45 p.m. on Springfield Avenue in Maplewood, according to the Essex County prosecutor's office.

The bus driver, who was the only person on the bus, was pronounced dead at University Hospital in Newark. He has been identified as 65-year-old Larry Wiley.

The driver of the dump truck and three passengers were hospitalized for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

The cause of the crash is under investigation by the Essex County Prosecutor's Office Crash and Fire Investigative Unit and the Maplewood Police Department.

----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
bus crashaccidentnew jersey transitMaplewoodEssex CountyNew Jersey
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
1 dead, 4 hurt when minivan and truck collide in Valley Stream
Mollie Tibbetts' family releases statement
Fact check: Mexico travel advisory not linked to 8 Cancun murders
Woman groped, pushed down stairs at Brooklyn subway station
Several injured when tractor-trailer crashes into 9 cars
8 Rutgers football players charged with credit card scheme
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
Show More
CT daycare owner accused of leaving 6 children unattended
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Staten Island set to face Honolulu in the Little League World Series
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
More News