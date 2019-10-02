1 dead, 4 hurt in New Jersey fire; resident jumps from window to escape

NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- One person is dead and several others are injured after a fast-moving fire tore through a home in New Jersey Wednesday morning.Firefighters were met with heavy flames upon arriving at the Summer Avenue home in Newark just before 6 a.m.A police spokesman said one man is in critical condition with a head injury after leaping from a second-floor window to escape the blaze.Another person was pronounced dead at the scene. Two animals were also killed in the fire.Three others were treated for minor injuries, and several residents were relocated.The victims' names and further details on their injuries were not disclosed.The cause of the fire is under investigation.----------