1 dead, 4 injured when minivan and dump truck collide in Valley Stream

EMBED </>More Videos

NJ Burkett reports on a deadly collision in Valley Stream that involved a large dump truck and minivan.

Eyewitness News
VALLEY STREAM, Long Island (WABC) --
One person was killed and four others injured when a minivan and a dump truck collided on Long Island Wednesday.

The accident happened at about 11 a.m. on Mill Road in Valley Stream.

Witnesses said the minivan was struck and then rolled over several times until it came to rest on its side.

Two people had to be cut out of the wreckage.

The road was littered with car parts and broken glass. The cause of the crash is not yet known.

The speed limit in the area is 30 miles an hour, but residents say it is not unusual to see cars going by at 50 or 60 miles an hour.

Mill Road was closed for about six hours after the accident.

----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
accidentcrashValley StreamNassau County
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Several injured when tractor-trailer crashes into 9 cars
Fact check: Mexico travel advisory not linked to 8 Cancun murders
Mollie Tibbetts' family releases statement
Staten Island loses to Honolulu 10-0 in the Little League World Series
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
Woman groped, pushed down stairs at Brooklyn subway station
8 Rutgers football players charged with credit card scheme
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Show More
Family rescued from LI home after tree crashes onto it
CT daycare owner accused of leaving 6 children unattended
Ohio State suspends coach Urban Meyer for mishandling domestic abuse case
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
More News