carbon monoxide

1 dead, 4 injured in apparent carbon monoxide leak in East Williamsburg, Brooklyn

WILLIAMSBURG, Brooklyn (WABC) -- One person is dead and four others were injured after an apparent carbon monoxide leak in a Brooklyn home.

Emergency responders were called to 211 Jackson Street in East Williamsburg around 6:10 a.m. and found five people unconscious.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene, and four others were taken to the hospital in serious but non-life threatening conditions.

The FDNY has evacuated the building as well as an adjoining property 207 Jackson Street.

Officials said a generator was found in use at the scene, but the incident remains under investigation.

This is a breaking news story. Keep checking abc7NY for the latest information.

----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
east williamsburgbrooklynnew york citycarbon monoxide
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CARBON MONOXIDE
24 hospitalized after suspected CO poisoning at NYC church
1 dead, 3 hospitalized after carbon monoxide poisoning in NJ
High levels of CO force Bronx residents from building
11 people, including kids, overcome by carbon monoxide in Westchester
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Police investigating after bodies of man, woman found in Brooklyn apartment
Wake held for twins who died in Bronx hot car
Policing bringing in state troopers to help Hempstead Police
AccuWeather: Thunderstorms to start off weekend
2 injured in shooting, including 6-year-old girl, on NJ street
Police officers help couple give birth at their home on Long Island
Cop involved in Garner death suspended after judge recommends firing
Show More
Woman stabbed in stomach at NYC subway station
Car drags police officer, crashes into house in NJ
Woman loses hair after using conditioner believed to have been tampered with
Police locate mother of abandoned baby found on porch
Man who died during arrest begs police to stop in bodycam video
More TOP STORIES News