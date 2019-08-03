1 dead, 4 injured in apparent carbon monoxide leak in East Williamsburg, Brooklyn

WILLIAMSBURG, Brooklyn (WABC) -- One person is dead and four others were injured after an apparent carbon monoxide leak in a Brooklyn home.Emergency responders were called to 211 Jackson Street in East Williamsburg around 6:10 a.m. and found five people unconscious.One person was pronounced dead at the scene, and four others were taken to the hospital in serious but non-life threatening conditions.The FDNY has evacuated the building as well as an adjoining property 207 Jackson Street.Officials said a generator was found in use at the scene, but the incident remains under investigation.This is a breaking news story. Keep checking abc7NY for the latest information.----------