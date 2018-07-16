One woman was killed and six people injured when an allegedly drunk driver slammed his car into a packed van on Long Island Sunday morning.The crash happened just after 8:30 a.m. on Route 48 near Moores Lane in Greenport. Prosecutors say Glenn Zaleski admitted to drinking six beers prior to the accident.The crash left the minivan in ruins, killing the driver -- 51-year-old You Feng Yang, from Flushing -- and injured her six passengers."There was definitely a smell of alcohol at the scene," Southold Town police Chief Martin Flatley said.Investigators say Zaleski swerved and lost control, veering into oncoming traffic before hitting the van head on."The defendant's eyes were red and glassy," the arresting officer said. "His breath smelled strongly of an alcoholic beverage."Assistant District Attorney Ray Varuolo, of the Vehicular Crime Bureau, stated in court that the preliminary pre-screen breath test found Zaleski's blood alcohol content to be .21 and that the results of a blood test are pending.Zeleski has a prior DWI conviction from 2009, which is listed on the complaint. Since he has a prior DWI conviction within the past 10 years, he is now charged with DWI as a felony."We are shocked and saddened this happened," his attorney, Anthony Rutkowski, said. "Our condolences go out to the family and other members in the vehicle. We'll have to wait and see. This is something his family wanted us to express as well. We'll just have to wait for the court process to play out."----------