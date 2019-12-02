1 dead, 7 hurt in Flatbush, Brooklyn apartment building fire

FLATBUSH, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A two alarm fire burned through a Brooklyn building killing one person and injuring seven others.
The fire broke out on the first floor of the Nostrand Avenue building in Flatbush just after 4 a.m. on Monday.
One person died at King County Hospital. The victim may have jumped out of a window in an effort to escape the flames.
Three others are in serious condition. Four people suffered minor injuries, including a police officer.
The injured are being treated at SUNY Downstate Hospital and Brookdale University Hospital.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
