At least one person is dead after an accident on the Major Deegan Expressway in the Bronx Saturday morning.It happened near exit 2 around 7 a.m.Police said a 30-year-old woman has died in the accident. The cause of the accident has not been released.Police have not announced any charges.The southbound lanes of the Major Deegan are shut down near the Robert F. Kennedy Bridge. All lanes are closed between exits 1 and 2.This is a developing news story.