PEDESTRIAN KILLED

1 dead, 1 injured after car slams into pedestrians in Long Beach

Marcus Solis reported from Long Beach where two pedestrians were struck, one fatally, in a car accident.

LONG BEACH, Long Island (WABC) --
Two pedestrians were struck, one fatally, in Long Beach, Long Island early Saturday morning.

The victims were struck on East Park Avenue near Riverside Boulevard just after 12:30 a.m.

One was pronounced dead at the scene. Another went to South Nassau Community Hospital in critical condition.

The vehicle, with front-end damage, was stopped in the westbound lanes of East Park Avenue. The driver remained at the scene.

Police said no criminality is suspected at this point, but the investigation is continuing.

Police have not released the identities of the victims or driver.

East Park Avenue, a heavily trafficked street in Long Beach, was closed for hours for the police investigation.

