1 man dead after fire breaks out at Trump Tower

EMBED </>More Videos

1 dead in fire at Trump Tower (1 of 5)

FDNY investigating cause of deadly fire at Trump Tower.

Kemberly Richardson has the latest from Trump Tower.

Eyewitness News
MIDTOWN, Manhattan (WABC) --
One man is dead after a fire broke out at Trump Tower in Midtown, police say.

The four-alarm fire broke out on the 50th floor just after 5:30 p.m. Saturday. The fire was placed under control approximately two hours later.

Firefighters pulled Todd Brassner, 67, from the 50th floor of the building. He was unconscious and unresponsive. He later died at the hospital. Six firefighters also suffered minor injuries. Two of the six firefighters are suffering from burns.

"This is a very difficult fire, as you can imagine. The apartment is quite large. We're 50 stories up. The rest of the building had considerable amount of smoke," said FDNY Commissioner Daniel Nigro.

CeFaan Kim was live at the scene:


"We're just standing there watching it. It was scary. It was very surreal. And then we saw the counterterrorism guys suit up," says Jordan Podell.

And it was even more terrifying from the inside.


Credit: Jeff Young and Steve Lezamiz

Claudia Ospina lives on the 37th floor.

"We were panicked because all the time when you live here, you believe the emergency is the worst - because like a terrorist attack or something like that," Ospina said.

Another resident said the phones inside the building did not work.

"Michael Cohen, who is Trump's lawyer was texting me and said 'are you in the building? I said 'yes.' He said 'you better get out ASAP!'" said Dennis Shields.

Shields, who was childhood friends with the president's attorney, lives eight floors below where the fire broke out.

"You could smell the smoke, and you could just hear things falling through the vents," he added.

Twitter video shows flames shooting out of the building:


President Trump is currently at the White House and not Trump Tower. He tweeted a thank you to firefighters once the flames were contained.


Eric Trump, the president's second-oldest son, tweeted that the fire was in a residential apartment at the tower.


There were no evacuations inside the building, but some people self-evacuated.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

----------
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
firetrump towerMidtownNew York CityManhattan
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Mollie Tibbetts' family releases statement
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Woman groped, pushed down stairs at Brooklyn subway station
1 dead, 4 hurt when minivan and truck collide in Valley Stream
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
At least 2 injured when SUV jumps curb in Manhattan
CT daycare owner accused of leaving 6 children unattended
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Show More
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
More than 50 animals rescued in NJ animal cruelty investigation
Police: Tires slashed on 80 cars in 3rd incident in NJ town
Family desperate as driver sought in fatal NJ hit and run
More News