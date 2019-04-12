1 dead after landscaping worker accidentally runs over partner laying mulch in Union, New Jersey

By Eyewitness News
UNION, New Jersey (WABC) -- A man was killed when he was struck by a landscaping truck while on the job in New Jersey.

It happened at a commercial property in Union Township Friday morning.

The landscaping crew was putting down mulch on the property when one man had trouble with the truck.

He ended up accidentally running over his partner, killing him.

The victim's identity has not been released.

The investigation into the worker's death is ongoing.

