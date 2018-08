A triple shooting sparked a chaotic chain of events in Queens that left one person dead and several others injured.It happened at 104-30 104th Street in the Ozone Park section where there was an exchange of gunfire Monday morning A 27-year-old man was shot in the neck and pronounced dead at Jamaica Medical Center. His identity has not yet been released.A 28-year-old man was also shot in the hand. He was in a Mazda that crashed at 107th Avenue and 111th Street, seven blocks away. Three people were in the car.The driver was taken away in handcuffs, and a woman were taken to the hospital.Police said a third shooting victim, 28, walked into Long Island Jewish Medical Center after having been shot in the back. It is not yet clear how the shootings are all connected.----------