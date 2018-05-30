OZONE PARK, Queens (WABC) --A triple shooting sparked a chaotic chain of events in Queens that left one person dead and several others injured.
It happened at 104-30 104th Street in the Ozone Park section where there was an exchange of gunfire Monday morning.
A 27-year-old man was shot in the neck and pronounced dead at Jamaica Medical Center. His identity has not yet been released.
A 28-year-old man was also shot in the hand. He was in a Mazda that crashed at 107th Avenue and 111th Street, seven blocks away. Three people were in the car.
The driver was taken away in handcuffs, and a woman were taken to the hospital.
Police said a third shooting victim, 28, walked into Long Island Jewish Medical Center after having been shot in the back. It is not yet clear how the shootings are all connected.
UPDATE: A 21-year-old Ozone Park man has been charged in connection to the murder and shootings, police said. Denzel Floyd was charged with second-degree murder and second-degree attempted murder, among other charges.
