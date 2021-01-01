4-alarm fire burns through Yonkers apartment building, 1 dead

YONKERS, Westchester County (WABC) -- One person was killed when a four-alarm fire burned through an apartment building in Yonkers on New Year's Day morning.
The fire broke out on the top floor of the six-story building on Bruce Avenue just after 5 a.m.
Citizen App video showed flames shooting out of the building's windows. The building suffered extensive damage.
Yonkers firefighters responded to the scene as a third-alarm fire which quickly escalated to a fourth alarm.
One person was killed in the fire. Their identity is not yet known.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
