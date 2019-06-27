1 dead in accident on Long Island Expressway in Queens

QUEENS, New York City (WABC) -- Authorities are investigating what led to a deadly four-vehicle accident on the Long Island Expressway in Queens on Thursday afternoon.

The accident happened at 1:25 p.m. in the eastbound lanes near Exit 17.

One of the vehicles overturned.

Officials confirmed a 52-year-old man died in the crash. He may have had a medical episode while driving in the westbound, investigators said.

Another person suffered minor injuries. 2 others refused medical attention.

Traffic was backed up in the area for several hours.

