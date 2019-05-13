1 dead in Borough Park car fire on sidewalk

EMBED <>More Videos

The car was engulfed in flames on the sidewalk in Brooklyn.

By Eyewitness News
BOROUGH PARK, Brooklyn (WABC) -- One person is dead after a car fire in Brooklyn.

Video shows the flames that engulfed the car on 12th Avenue and 39th Street in Borough Park early Monday.

It appears the car was stopped on the sidewalk at the time.

There is no word on what caused the fire.

Police have not released the identity of the victim.

----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
borough parkbrooklynnew york cityfirecar fire
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Video shows man on scooter dragging elderly woman
Pantaleo's disciplinary trial set to begin in Garner death
AccuWeather: Rain returns Monday
Dennis Rodman accused of stealing from yoga studio
Grandpa beaten up, carjacked while shopping for Mother's Day
Surveillance photos show last time Maleah Davis seen alive
Disturbing video shows Kristaps Porzingis with blood on face
Show More
Prosecutors to reopen Assange rape case
Murphy expected to extend lawsuit time for sex abuse victims
2-year-old suffers broken ribs in Newark hit-and-run
Out-of-control driver seen destroying row of cars along Queens street
Reward doubled for arrest in Coachella puppy abuse case
More TOP STORIES News