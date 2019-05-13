1 dead in Borough Park car fire on sidewalk

BOROUGH PARK, Brooklyn (WABC) -- One person is dead after a car fire in Brooklyn.
Video shows the flames that engulfed the car on 12th Avenue and 39th Street in Borough Park early Monday.
It appears the car was stopped on the sidewalk at the time.
There is no word on what caused the fire.
Police have not released the identity of the victim.
