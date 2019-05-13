1 dead in car fire on Brooklyn sidewalk, man may have set himself on fire

The car was engulfed in flames on the sidewalk in Brooklyn.

By Eyewitness News
BOROUGH PARK, Brooklyn (WABC) -- One person is dead after a car that was parked on the sidewalk erupted in flames in Brooklyn early Monday, and authorities are investigating the case as a possible suicide.

Video shows the flames that engulfed the car on 12th Avenue and 39th Street in Borough Park.

Firefighters put out the fire and found the man's body inside, in the driver's seat.

Investigators now believe the man set himself on fire.

His identity has not been released, and an autopsy will determine the exact cause of death. The car was towed away from the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.

