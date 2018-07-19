1 dead in crash involving car and dump truck in Berkeley Heights, New Jersey

BERKELEY HEIGHTS, New Jersey (WABC) --
One person was killed when a dump truck and a car collided on a New Jersey highway Thursday afternoon.

The accident happened on I-78 westbound in Berkeley Heights.

The dump truck apparently went through a barrier, and slammed into the car as it was heading in the other direction.

All lanes are shut down on I-78 West at Diamond Hill Road approaching the scene of the crash. One eastbound lane is also closed as state police investigate.

Traffic through the area was backed up for at least seven miles.

Drivers were advised to seek alternate routes, including Route 28 and Route 22.

The identity of the victim has not yet been released.

