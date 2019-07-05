1 dead in South Orange house fire

SOUTH ORANGE, New Jersey. (WABC) -- One person died in a house fire in Essex County, New Jersey, Friday morning.

The fire broke out in the home on Ward Place in South Orange at around 2:45 a.m.

When firefighters searched the house, they discovered one person dead. The person's identity has not yet been released.

Fire crews continued to work on the scene into daybreak. The house appears to have completely scorched the home's first and second floors.

The Essex County Prosecutors Office is investigating.

