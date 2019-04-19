Man charged with manslaughter, DWAI in fatal crash on Long Island highway

TOWN OF OYSTER BAY, Long Island (WABC) -- A Long Island man is facing charges after police say he was high on drugs when he struck another vehicle on the Southern State Parkway, killing the other driver.New York State Police responded to the two-car collision west of Exit 30 in the Town of Oyster Bay just after midnight Friday.Authorities say 23-year-old Christopher Gomez-Almendarez was traveling westbound in the right lane when he struck the rear of a GMC driven by 69-year-old Mammen Chacko.The impact caused the GMC to exit the roadway onto the right shoulder and into the trees.Chacko, of North Bellmore, was rushed to St. Joseph's Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.Gomez-Almendarez, of North Baldwin, is charged with second-degree vehicular manslaughter, third-degree assault and driving while ability impaired by drugs.The New York State Police is requesting that anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has additional information to contact State Police Farmingdale at (631)756-3300.All calls will remain confidential.----------