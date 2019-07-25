NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- One person is dead following a stabbing spree in New Jersey early Thursday.
It happened on Jones and 14th streets around 1 a.m.
Authorities say multiple people were stabbed, and one of them later died.
There is no word yet on a suspect or a motive.
The Essex County Prosecutor's Office is investigating.
----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
1 dead, multiple others hurt in New Jersey stabbing spree
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More