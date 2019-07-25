1 dead, multiple others hurt in New Jersey stabbing spree

By Eyewitness News
NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- One person is dead following a stabbing spree in New Jersey early Thursday.

It happened on Jones and 14th streets around 1 a.m.

Authorities say multiple people were stabbed, and one of them later died.

There is no word yet on a suspect or a motive.

The Essex County Prosecutor's Office is investigating.

----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
newarkessex countystabbing
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Epstein hospitalized after suffering neck injury in jail cell
Body found on Queens road, police investigate as hit and run
Beef, pork recalled for possible human blood contamination
Wife smashes laptop on husband's head during fight on flight
Woman grabbed by the neck, forced to ground in NYC robbery
Woman, 77, rescued after falling into cesspool at LI home
Officer uses CPR to revive premature baby in dramatic video
Show More
Recount over in Queens DA race, but results now head to court
13-year-old girl shot while sitting on NYC park bench
NYC could start tracking vacant storefronts
Mom, ex-Israeli military member, chases after alleged flasher
Teen wrongfully detained by ICE plans to sue government
More TOP STORIES News