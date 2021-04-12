school shooting

Tennessee school shooting: 1 person dead, officer hurt and 1 person detained at high school in Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tennessee -- One person has died when shots rang out at a Knoxville, Tennessee, high school, and a police officer was wounded while responding to reports of an armed person on campus.

The city's police department offered additional details late Monday afternoon after confirming a shooting with "multiple gunshot victims," including one of its officers, at Austin-East High School.



According to police, officers responded to the campus at about 3:15 p.m. on a report of a male subject who was possibly armed in the school.

When they approached the person, shots were fired and one Knoxville PD officer was struck at least one time.

Authorities located one male dead at the scene, with another detained for further investigation. Police added there were no other known victims.

The officer was rushed to University of Tennessee Medical Center with injuries that are not expected to be life-threatening, police said.

Multiple law enforcement agencies, including the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, responded and are investigating.

Bob Thomas, the superintendent of Knox County Schools, tweeted after the incident was reported that a shooting had occurred but the building had been secured.

"The school building has been secured and students who were not involved in the incident have been released to their families," Thomas said. He added in a separate tweet that authorities were gathering information and about "this tragic situation" and that additional information would be provided later.



Police urged people to avoid the area.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.
