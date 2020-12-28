1 dead, others injured after multi-vehicle crash on parkway in Westchester

GREENBURGH, Westchester County (WABC) -- All lanes have reopened after a fatal multi-vehicle crash on a major roadway in Westchester County.

The three-vehicle collision happened around 1:15 a.m. at mile marker 7.6 in Greenburgh on the northbound lanes of the Sprain Brook Parkway, just south of the Dobbs Ferry exit.

Police said one person was pronounced dead and that there were other injuries. It's not clear the extent of the injuries right now.

The northbound Sprain Brook Parkway was closed for nearly seven hours for the investigation. It reopened just after 7:30 a.m.

New York State Police said delays are still present.


The investigation is ongoing.

