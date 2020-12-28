1 dead, others injured after multi-vehicle crash on parkway in Westchester

The three-vehicle collision happened around 1:15 a.m. at mile marker 7.6 in Greenburgh on the northbound lanes of the Sprain Brook Parkway, just south of the Dobbs Ferry exit.
Police said one person was pronounced dead and that there were other injuries. It's not clear the extent of the injuries right now.
The northbound Sprain Brook Parkway was closed for nearly seven hours for the investigation. It reopened just after 7:30 a.m.
New York State Police said delays are still present.
Troop K - ROAD REOPEND: All lanes N/B Sprain Brook Parkway reopened at mile marker 7.6 between Jackson Avenue and Route 100B following a serious motor vehicle crash. Delay over 1 mile still present. T/Greenburgh, Westchester Co.— NewYorkStatePolice (@nyspolice) December 28, 2020
The investigation is ongoing.
