1 dead, several injured in crash caused by suspected drunk driver in the Bronx

Eyewitness News
WILLIAMSBRIDGE, Bronx (WABC) --
Police say a drunk driver caused an accident in the Bronx early Saturday that left a man dead and several other people injured.

It happened shortly before 3 a.m.. at the intersection of Burke Avenue and Bronx Park East in the Williamsbridge section.

The driver of a black Jeep T-boned a Nissan Altima sedan, collided with a second occupied vehicle, then spun around and struck two parked cars, investigators said.



The driver of the first vehicle that was struck was pronounced dead at the scene. He was identified as 31-year-old Shiquan Dunn of the Bronx.

A 28-year-old female passenger in the car was taken to Jacobi Hospital in stable condition.

The driver of the second vehicle that was struck, a 48-year-old woman, was also taken to the hospital in stable condition.

The driver of the Jeep, 54-year-old Andres Mayora, was hospitalized in stable condition and charged with DWI.

----------
* More Bronx news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
crashdwiaccidentdrunk drivingWilliamsbridgeBronxNew York City
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Several injured when tractor-trailer crashes into 9 cars
Fact check: Mexico travel advisory not linked to 8 Cancun murders
Mollie Tibbetts' family releases statement
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
1 dead, 4 hurt when minivan and truck collide in Valley Stream
Woman groped, pushed down stairs at Brooklyn subway station
8 Rutgers football players charged with credit card scheme
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Show More
Family rescued from LI home after tree crashes onto it
CT daycare owner accused of leaving 6 children unattended
Ohio State suspends coach Urban Meyer for mishandling domestic abuse case
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Staten Island facing Honolulu in the Little League World Series
More News