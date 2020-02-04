1 dead, several injured in house fire in Queens

WOODSIDE, Queens (WABC) -- One person was killed and several others were injured in a fire in Queens on Tuesday afternoon.
The fire was reported at a home on 56th Street just after 3 p.m. and spread to another home.
More than 100 firefighters responded to the scene.
One victim was pronounced dead at Elmhurst Hospital and three others suffered minor injuries.
The victim's age is not yet known.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
