1 dead, 3 hurt in 'stabbing incident' in downtown Austin, Texas; Suspect in custody

AUSTIN, Texas -- One person is dead, three others were hurt, and a suspect was taken into custody after a "stabbing incident" in downtown Austin, Texas.

Austin police reported the incident around 8:30 a.m. on South Congress Avenue, an area adjacent to the popular South Congress shopping district, known for the "I Love You So Much Mural."

Officials said a man in his 20s was pronounced dead at the scene and a man in his 50s was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. Two others were being treated on the scene.

Austin police told people to avoid the area, but it wasn't immediately clear what led to the stabbings.

The identities of the suspect and victims were not released.

This is a breaking news story. Check back here for new developments.
