1 escapes with only minor injury as building collapses in Brooklyn

Just happened.

Building collapse in my hood. Court/Union in Carroll Gardens, Bk. pic.twitter.com/eovxp30UyI — Ebooghie (@elmablint) July 1, 2020

FDNY members are operating on scene of a building collapse at 348 Court Street in Brooklyn. pic.twitter.com/zUs1BYKwq4 — FDNY (@FDNY) July 1, 2020

CARROLL GARDENS, Brooklyn (WABC) -- The FDNY says no major injuries were reported and everyone is accounted for after a three-story building collapsed in Brooklyn.The incident was reported at 338 Court St. just after 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday and sent debris into the street and onto several cars.A partial stop work order had been issued for failure to maintain the building and it appears to have been under construction at the time of the collapse.The building housed a gym called Body Elite on the first floor.In June, the gym posted a message on Facebook to its members that it was undergoing an exterior makeover while it was closed due to COVID-19.The FDNY says all workers have been accounted for, but one person who was inside at the time did manage to escape from the second floor when the building collapsed.That person got out on his own and walked away with only minor injuries.Video posted to social media shows the immediate aftermath of the collapse:The FDNY has pulled all members from conducting searches due to the possibility of a secondary collapse.The FDNY says there is no evidence of an explosion prior to the collapse.The Department of Building said it has issued an order for the full demolition of the remaining structure and a construction fence to be built around the property. A full vacate order was issued for the neighboring building until the site is safe.The NYPD asked residents to avoid Court Street between Atlantic Avenue and 1st Place and Union Street from Henry Street to Smith Street.The cause of the collapse remains under investigation.----------