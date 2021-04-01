1 firefighter seriously hurt in Staten Island house fire

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10464398" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Firefighters are on the scene of a massive factory fire in Staten Island.

STATEN ISLAND, New York (WABC) -- A house fire in Staten Island left two people injured on Wednesday night.FDNY officials say they received a call around 7:30 p.m. for a two-alarm fire at a 3-story duplex on Mason Avenue in the Midland Beach section.Citizen App video shows heavy smoke and flames shooting from a window.They say one firefighter suffered serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.Another person suffered a minor injury but refused medical attention.It took roughly two hours for firefighters to get the blaze under control.----------