1 firefighter seriously hurt in Staten Island house fire

By Eyewitness News
1 firefighter seriously hurt in NY house fire

STATEN ISLAND, New York (WABC) -- A house fire in Staten Island left two people injured on Wednesday night.

FDNY officials say they received a call around 7:30 p.m. for a two-alarm fire at a 3-story duplex on Mason Avenue in the Midland Beach section.

Citizen App video shows heavy smoke and flames shooting from a window.



They say one firefighter suffered serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

Another person suffered a minor injury but refused medical attention.

It took roughly two hours for firefighters to get the blaze under control.

----------
