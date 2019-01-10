Police are at the scene of a reported home invasion in New Jersey where officers found someone dead.The Somerset County Prosecutor's Office and the Bound Brook Police Department confirm a death at a home on Farm Lane in Bound Brook, where a home invasion was reported Wednesday night.Officers responding to that report found the dead person.Authorities have not released any information about the person's identity or the circumstances of the death, but they say there is no active threat to the community.This story will be updated as details become available.Anyone with additional information is urged to contact the Somerset County Prosecutor's Office Major Crimes Unit at (908) 231-7100, or the Bound Brook Police Department at (732) 356-0800.----------