1 found dead at New Jersey home where home invasion reported

EMBED </>More Videos

Toni Yates reports on the home invasion in Bound Brook, NJ.

BOUND BROOK, New Jersey (WABC) --
Police are at the scene of a reported home invasion in New Jersey where officers found someone dead.

The Somerset County Prosecutor's Office and the Bound Brook Police Department confirm a death at a home on Farm Lane in Bound Brook, where a home invasion was reported Wednesday night.

Officers responding to that report found the dead person.

Authorities have not released any information about the person's identity or the circumstances of the death, but they say there is no active threat to the community.

This story will be updated as details become available.

Anyone with additional information is urged to contact the Somerset County Prosecutor's Office Major Crimes Unit at (908) 231-7100, or the Bound Brook Police Department at (732) 356-0800.

----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
home invasionSomerset County
(Copyright ©2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Crane topples onto office building on Long Island
Man chokes woman on 2 train in attempt to steal necklace
AccuWeather: Light snow expected this weekend
NYC teacher fired over slavery lesson to sue for $1 billion
Man allegedly lured 12-year-old girl, raped her in Bronx
Deaths of 2 men in Queens fire ruled double homicide
Toyota recalls 1.7M vehicles in North America to fix air bags
Naked man ID'd in wrong way chase through 2 states
Show More
NJ governor announces $27M for preschool program
Concrete slab falls from UES building into apartments
California surfer survives shark attack, gets 50 stitches
LIVE: Mayor de Blasio delivers State of the City address
Fire tears through classroom of Long Island elementary school
More News